Feb.23, 1923: Relief Society House dedicated for use.

Feb. 28, 1868: Beaver Dam Settlement abandoned.

Mar. 1880: Post office named -first spelled Mesquit; changed to Mesquite in 1897.

Mar. 1894: Settlers begin to work on the settlement of Mesquite Flats.

Mar. 1914: Ira Earl lost 17 colonies of bees in the big flood of March.