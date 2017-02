Feb. 2, 1913: Emily Abbott Bunker dies in Panguitch, Utah aged 85.

Feb. 5, 1909: Virgin Valley becomes part of Clark County.

Feb. 5, 2011: Mesquite Veterans Center Opens.

Feb. 8, 1932: Big flood came into the valley, weakened the old bridge and weakened the upper one. All traffic was stopped for 2-3 days.