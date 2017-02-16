This Week in History Feb. 16-22

Feb. 17, 1902: Edwin Jones spoke at church, “We should not allow our children out at night, around campfires. There is no good in it”
Feb. 19, 1998: J.L.Bowler Elementary school dedicated.
