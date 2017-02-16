You are here: Home / Columns / This Week in History / This Week in History Feb. 16-22

This Week in History Feb. 16-22

Print Friendly
February 16, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Pinterest0
Google+0
LinkedIn0

Feb. 17, 1902: Edwin Jones spoke at church, “We should not allow our children out at night, around campfires. There is no good in it”

Feb. 19, 1998: J.L.Bowler Elementary school dedicated.

 

Filed Under: This Week in History, Top Stories

Speak Your Mind

*