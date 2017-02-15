WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pet is Frankie. Frankie is new to WCFA. He is a 6 month old Siamese and is declawed (front). He was very shy at first but is coming out of his shell. He is doing well with the other cats in his foster home and he enjoys being petted by his foster parents. Frankie is altered and current on all vaccines.

Available Dogs:

Kiki is a sweet and playful little dog. She is a mixed breed we think short hair Chihuahua and Beagle and perhaps one or two other breeds. Kiki is 1 year 7 months and weighs about 13 lbs. She is house trained with a dog door. Kiki enjoys walks and does very well on leash. Sometimes she can be a bit shy initially but greets people and other dogs well. She would love to have a playful canine companion. We don’t know whether she has been around cats. Kiki is spayed, current on her vaccines and is microchipped

Other Available Cats/kittens:

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and would love to give her affection to a new forever family. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell.

Inky and Tuck are brothers and good friends. These two have been looking for a home for a while now. They are both gentle, easy going guys. They were born in late June and are friendly, healthy, happy kittens. Tuck is a beautiful Tuxedo cat with white chest and paws and a little milk mustache. Inky is mostly black with nice markings of white. Both are neutered and up to date on vaccines. We are hoping these two brothers can go together to a wonderful family. However, we will adopt them separately if necessary.

Babs is looking for a new forever home now that her owner has passed. Babs is 17 but she received a clean bill of health from the veterinarian. She did have some mats which have been removed, making her fur look a little odd right now. She will soon be her gorgeous self when her black fur grows back. Babs is doing well in her foster home and will need a forever home where she can receive some petting and loving and then be able to relax in a quiet environment.

Pet Events:

Our next pet adoption will be February 25th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Suite 1, 150 North Yucca in Mesquite. If you have an interest in our adoptable pets please go to wecareforanimals.org to complete an application online. If you want to see one of our available animals before or after our pet adoption, please contact us and we will arrange a meet and greet at everyone’s convenience.

Let’s stop unwanted litters: We are dedicated to eliminating unwanted litters of kittens and puppies through our spay/neuter program. WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email