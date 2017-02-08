WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pet is Precious. Precious is a Jack Russell/Chihuahua/terrier mix. She is about 7 months old. Precious is a very sweet, quiet (believe it or not with her Jack Russell heritage), happy little girl. She does well with other dogs and absolutely loves being with people. Precious has been altered and is current on shots and micro chipped. She is truly a “precious” little girl.

Other Available Dogs:

Kiki is a sweet and playful little dog. She is a mixed breed we think short hair Chihuahua and Beagle and perhaps one or two other breeds. Kiki is 1 year 7 months and weighs about 13 lbs. She is house trained with a dog door. Kiki enjoys walks and does very well on leash. Sometimes she can be a bit shy initially but greets people and other dogs well. She would love to have a playful canine companion. We don’t know whether she has been around cats. Kiki is spayed, current on her vaccines and is microchipped

Available Cats/kittens:

Casey’s long-time owner entered a nursing facility and Casey now needs a new home. Casey has beautiful big eyes and a gorgeous coat. He is very affectionate and likes to be petted. He is still getting used to his foster home now that he has lost his long-time companion. He would be best in quiet adult home with someone who wants to give him a new home and family. Casey is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and would love to give her affection to a new forever family. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell.

Inky and Tuck are brothers and good friends. These two have been looking for a home for a while now. They are both gentle, easy going guys. They were born in late June and are friendly, healthy, happy kittens. Tuck is a beautiful Tuxedo cat with white chest and paws and a little milk mustache. Inky is mostly black with nice markings of white. Both are neutered and up to date on vaccines. We are hoping these two brothers can go together to a wonderful family. However, we will adopt them separately if necessary.

Babs is looking for a new forever home now that her owner has passed. Babs is 17 but she received a clean bill of health from the veterinarian. She did have some mats which have been removed, making her fur look a little odd right now. She will soon be her gorgeous self when her black fur grows back. Babs needs a home where she can receive some petting and loving and then be able to relax in a quiet environment.

Frankie is new to WCFA. He is a 6 month old Siamese and is declawed (front). We will be evaluating Frankie in the next few days but will likely have him at our pet adoption this Saturday. He is altered and current on all vaccines.

Pet Events:

Our next pet adoption will be February 11th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Suite 1, 150 North Yucca in Mesquite. If you have an interest in our adoptable pets please go to wecareforanimals.org to complete an application online. If you want to see one of our available animals before or after our pet adoption, please contact us and we will arrange a meet and greet at everyone’s convenience.

Let’s stop unwanted litters: We are dedicated to eliminating unwanted litters of kittens and puppies through our spay/neuter program. WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email