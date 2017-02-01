WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured cats are Inky and Tuck. These two have been looking for a home for a while now. They are both gentle, easy going guys. They were born in late June and are friendly, healthy, happy kittens. Tuck is a beautiful Tuxedo cat with white chest and paws and a little milk mustache. Inky is mostly black with nice markings of white. Both are neutered and up to date on vaccines. We are hoping these two brothers can go together to a wonderful family. However, we will adopt them separately if necessary.

Other Available Dogs:

Ella is a six year old spaniel/poodle mix. She weighs about 30 lbs. Ella is a sweet natured lady and enjoys going for walks and hanging with people. She has been raised with a small dog and cat. Ella would do best in an adult only home.

Available Cats/kittens:

Alexandra is 1-2 years old beautiful feline. She is very people friendly but may take time to warm up to another cat. She enjoys being brushed and petted and sleeping on the bed with you. Alexandra is a gray, long haired beauty and would love to give her affection to a new forever family. She looks like she is part dilute tortoiseshell.

Baby was born October 19th. Baby is a female orange kitten and is a very happy, playful young feline. She enjoys play time with her brother, Pumpkin. Baby has been altered and is current on vaccines. Please go to www.wecareforanimals.org and complete an adoption application if you are interested.

Pumpkin is a male orange tabby. Pumpkin is super friendly and he and his sister, Baby, enjoy lots of play time. Pumpkin is about 3 ½ months old, altered and current on vaccines. He is hoping to find his new forever family soon.

Babs is looking for a new forever home now that her owner has passed. Babs is 17 but she received a clean bill of health from the veterinarian. She did have some mats which have been removed, making her fur look a little odd right now. She will soon be her gorgeous self when her black fur grows back. Babs needs a home where she can receive some petting and loving and then be able to relax in a quiet environment.

Pet Events:

Our next pet adoption will be February 11th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Suite 1, 150 North Yucca in Mesquite. If you have an interest in our adoptable pets please go to wecareforanimals.org to complete an application online. If you want to see one of our available animals before or after our pet adoption, please contact us and we will arrange a meet and greet at everyone’s convenience.

Let’s stop unwanted litters: We are dedicated to eliminating unwanted litters of kittens and puppies through our spay/neuter program. WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email