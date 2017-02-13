Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s Tuna Does Vegas

The Virgin Valley Theatre Group (VVTG) has cast their final show of the 2016-17 season.

‘Tuna Does Vegas’ is a very funny adult comedy and the actors can barely get through an entire rehearsal without laughing.

Tuna Does Vegas re-unites the lovable and eccentric characters from the ‘third smallest town in Texas’ as they take a rambling romp in Sin City.

The hilarity begins when oddball-conservative radio host Arles Struvie announces on air that he and his wife Bertha Bumiller are heading to Vegas to renew their wedding vows…but everyone in Tuna, Texas goes along for the ride!

VVTG President Diana McKinney will be directing the show. All the characters of Tuna will be played by Denis Feehan and Matt McDonald with a special cameo appearance by Teri Nehrenz in the part of Anna Conda. Mark Mills, newcomer to the VVTG will provide the many off stage voices heard throughout the show. The show’s set will be designed by VVTG Artistic Director, Glen Bjornson.

Written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, Tuna Does Vegas features the favorite characters from the award-winning Greater Tuna productions with some new characters too!

Don’t miss Tuna Does Vegas when they open on March 10, 7 p.m. at the Mesquite Community Theatre. Additional show times are scheduled for March 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at Danielle’s Chocolates, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, the Mesquite Community Theatre Box Office 30 minutes prior to show time and online at www.vvtgnv.com. For more information on tickets how you can become involved in the VVTG as a volunteer you can also contact their web site.