Two Men in Possession of Meth Arrested by Mesquite PD

On Jan. 26, Mesquite Police were called to an apartment complex to investigate a male acting suspiciously while pulling a suitcase. Prior to the officers’ arrival, the suspicious male left the suitcase in the manager’s office and fled the area. Officer located methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia inside the suitcase.

Officers also located a separate male passed out on an outside stairwell. After waking up the male and checking if he was in need of any medical assistance, officers then located methamphetamines inside the male’s pocket. The following day, detectives returned to the apartment complex and located the suspicious male who had been in possession of the suitcase the day prior, and safely took him into custody as well.

With the evidence obtained from both suspects, Mesquite Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant on the residence the suspects were staying in. Detectives located additional amounts of methamphetamines and paraphernalia inside.

Kenneth Broussard, 48, of Freeport TX, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Marc Synnestvedt, 45, of West Valley, UT, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and six misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Due to the felony charges, both suspects were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Nevada.

