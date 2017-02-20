Third time was a charm Pirates defeat Lady Dawgs 47-33

The Virgin Valley High School Lady Dawgs could not overcome a poor start Saturday Feb. 18 in the 3A Southern Region Championships against archrival Moapa Valley and fell by a score 47-33. The Dawgs had defeated the Pirates twice during the regular season but could not comeback from a 19-8 deficit after one period of play. The Bulldogs could not handle Pirate’s coach Stuart Humes offensive scheme put in for the rematch. Humes had his center move out to the top of the key forcing Bulldog center Bernice Fiso from the paint allowing Pirates players to penetrate and shred the Dawgs for easy layups or Bulldog fouls. Pirate Lainey Cornwell had 12 points in the first period to lead the Pirates. The Dawgs had the lead early 8-7 before the Pirates finished the period with a 12-0 run. Bulldog turnovers accounted for 12 points in the first period. The Pirates increased their lead to 32-20 at the break behind10 of 14 from the free throw line. Turnovers were the bane for the Dawgs in the first half as they allowed 17 points off the miscues. The Pirates defense smothered the Bulldogs offense.

The third period found neither team wanting to take charge as the teams scored only 7 points between them, making the score 36-23 after three quarters. The Bulldogs and Pirates matched scores in the final period making the final results Pirates 47-33 over the Bulldogs. Emma Barnum led the Dawgs with 11 points followed by Fiso had 9 points.

The loss made the Lady Dawgs the second seed from the south. They will face a daunting task as they now matchup with Fallon in the state championship semi-finals at Cox Pavilion. The Green Wave has been destroying teams recently up north. Fallon defeated Lowery High School 50-15 for the Northern 3A Regional Championship. Fallon is on an 18-0 run to end the season. The Pirates will face Lowery to determine Saturday morning’s state championship matchup.