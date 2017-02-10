Symphony tunes up for 2017 performances

The Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra will be adding some new faces to their Feb. 18 performance at the CasaBlanca Resort Showroom at 7 p.m.

For their ‘Voices of Glory’ program, historic favorites such as the Star Spangled Banner will be played along with others. Conductor Selmer Spitzer has also hinted that there will be special compositions that were designed especially for the SNSO that will also be performed.

In its third year, the orchestra has reached 70 members and will be hosting several guests, including saxophonist Lindsey O’Conner, who is the current Saxophone and Clarinet Paraprofessional for the Clark County School District. She will be performing Marcello’s “Concerto” for oboe or soprano saxophone.

There will also be three tenors performing in this special performance. Marco Varela, Maximo Marcuso and Mark Giovi will sing their best for the expected sold out crowd. All three have very different backgrounds and promise nothing short than a show-stopping performance.

“We’re honored to have them join us,” Spitzer said. “This is going to be an amazing night and we can’t wait to share it with Mesquite.”

All four will be featured extensively in the program presented at the concert.

Tickets are available online at mesquitegaming.com or at the CasaBlanca front desk. Doors will open at 6 p.m.