On the subject of Illegal Immigration

We see on television many protests that are in support of Illegal immigrants but most of the protesters have no idea of the facts. Recently the Los Angeles times published an article that stated that about 40% of people working in Los Angeles are working for cash, consequently not paying any taxes. The reason for most of that is that they cannot get a regular job because they do not have a Green Card or Social Security card.

This is very interesting because most of these people’s families are also on some kind of government support. Few of these illegals are paying taxes while the people who are working are paying for their support. This is of course in California but it is creeping else ware. There are regulations that prohibit illegals from receiving welfare but those regulations are largely being ignored. Many times out of compassion for the families but in many cases it is more lucrative for the families just not to report any income.

Unfortunately, this is happing everywhere in the United States and it’s a fast growing problem. Sadly it comes down to do you want to support illegals or your own family. Nancy Pelosi, when she was Speaker of the house, suggested a Windfall Tax on all stock market profits (including Retirement fund, 401K and Mutual Funds).

When asked how these new tax dollars would be spent, she replied “We need to raise the standard of living of our poor, unemployed and minorities. For example, we have an estimated 12 million illegal immigrants in our country who need our help. She wants to equalize income between all people living in this country. As you may know she also supports for letting everyone living in the state to be able to vote, citizen or not.

It is incredible that people, illegals and refugees coming into our country can get welfare and retirement benefits simply by asking. Yes, some of the laws were changed and that coupled with slack enforcement lets almost anyone get benefits. Now most of us do not mind helping people who cannot work but take great offence to those who cheat and just lie around and live off the working folks.

We need to think about what the consequences are of this situation. These illegals who are working are also getting government assistance so they send money back to their home country to help those at home. However that means that we the tax payers are allowing our money to support people in other countries. And that is a goal that many support, but it makes sense that those that want to help people in other countries should do that through their donations and not those tax payers who need the money for their own families.

These illegals are also taking jobs from Americans who want to work but are displaced by the people the employer does not have to pay Social Security or Medicare taxes for, just pay them under the table at even a lower wage and sometimes sub-standard working conditions. This is not right but it is being done all the time.

The solution is that people who want to support immigrants should take responsibility for those they select by making sure that they have a job, pay taxes and are not a burden on others. That is the way it for Green Card holders so let us get rid of illegals. Those people who support illegals can stand up and support someone to become a Green Card holder instead of forcing all of us to give our tax money to support illegals. This money leaving the country is also making America poorer so let’s ask those out protesting who and how many they will stand up for and support.