Special Oylmpics

During the Super Bowl weekend 140 total players teed it up at both the Palms Golf Course and Falcon Ridge to celebrate the Nineteenth Annual Super Bowl Golf Tournament hosted by long time Mesquite resident Rick Morris.

This year the Special Olympics Mesquite Chapter assisted Morris with his Friday night check in, raffle drawings, silent auction and award of player gifts for 2017.

On Saturday and Sunday, Special Olympic volunteers, parents of athletes and members of the Knights of Columbus manned a 50/50 closest to the hole at Falcon Ridge #2 for all the golfers playing on the weekend.

Thanks to some mild conditions on the weather front and all the golfers everyone had a great weekend. Hope to see you next year for the Twentieth Annual Super Bowl Golf Tournament.

Currently the Special Olympics organization is in their Basketball season with Bocce Ball coming in March. If you are interested in these events or becoming a volunteer for all activities or being an active member of Special Olympics Mesquite please contact Debbie Dorn at 435-229-8540.