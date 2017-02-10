Simple Tips protect Beloved Pets

National Pet Theft Awareness Day, February 14.

This important day is intended to increase public awareness of pet theft as well as everyday responsible pet care

Nearly two million companion animals are stolen each year: many abducted from their yards to be used in dog fighting rings, sold to research laboratories or puppy mills, or used for dissection or other sadistic acts. There are simple steps per owners can take to ensure the safety of their pets:

1) Keep pets indoors when not at home

2) Ensure proper identification with a collar and I.D. tag and identification microchip

3) Spay and neuter pets: sterilized pets are less likely to roam

4) Keep dogs on leashes when outside and keep cats indoors

5) Never leave an animal unattended in a vehicle

6) Ensure that gates are padlocked and fences are high enough and secure

7) Keep pet licenses current and keep a current photo of pets on hand

8) If pet is missing call the Animal shelter to leave animal description, last know location

and your contact information

It is a tragedy that any pet owner should suffer the heartbreak of a stolen pet.

If you believe your pet has been stolen, do not delay in filing a theft report by contacting the local authorities. Pet thefts often occur in groups within the same neighborhoods, and prompt reporting will increase your odds of recovering your animas and preventing additional thefts.

Featured Dog: Zippy

Zippy’s owner could no longer keep this wonderful little dog. Zippy is one happy go lucky boy who loves people, going for walks and lots of time just being with people. He may be older than his reported 5 years. We were told he was house-trained. Zippy is a bit overweight but with the proper diet and exercise he will slim down. Quiet and calm but also can do a little dance and twirl.

Other available dogs

Laser- chocolate brown Chihuahua blend. Loves people and going for walks.

Toto- terrier blend. Loves women but cautious around men. Dog had been living on his own for over a month.

Featured Cat: Baloo

Baloo came to shelter due to allergies in the home. Family was reluctant to give up their friend. Baloo is a beautiful 1 year old cat with striking facial markings. He is very calm gentle. He loves to be petted, will come when called and purrs all the time.

Other available cats:

At this time there are no other cats available for adoption

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER