Senior Menu Feb. 9-15, 2017

Thursday, Feb. 9: Beef Stroganoff w/noodles, baked squash, spinach salad, fruit, WW roll w/apple butter
Friday, Feb. 10: Parmesan tilapia, vegetable rice pilaf, Normandy vegetables, WW roll w/fruit jelly, spiced apples.
Monday, Feb. 13: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas & carrots, Peaches
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Sheppard pie, spring salad w/balsamic dressing, apple, carrots, Valentine sugar cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Egg drop soup, chicken eggroll, sweet-n-sour sauce, fried rice, steamed broccoli, peanut butter cookies