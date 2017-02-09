You are here: Home / Living / Senior Center News / Senior Menu Feb. 9-15, 2017

Senior Menu Feb. 9-15, 2017

February 9, 2017
Thursday, Feb. 9: Beef Stroganoff w/noodles, baked squash, spinach salad, fruit, WW roll w/apple butter

Friday, Feb. 10: Parmesan tilapia, vegetable rice pilaf, Normandy vegetables, WW roll w/fruit jelly, spiced apples.

Monday, Feb. 13: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas & carrots, Peaches

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Sheppard pie, spring salad w/balsamic dressing, apple, carrots, Valentine sugar cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Egg drop soup, chicken eggroll, sweet-n-sour sauce, fried rice, steamed broccoli, peanut butter cookies

 

*