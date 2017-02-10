See the world in 3D

Virgin Valley Artist’s Association (VVAA) invites the public to view the wonderful artwork entered in this month’s 3-D and photography exhibition sponsored by the Mesquite Local News.

VVAA will host an Open House Reception on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Gallery.

Visitors may cast their votes for the People’s Choice before Feb. 23 when they visit the gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Come in and browse the many wonderful works of local artists. All art on display at the gallery is for sale.

VVAA’s schedule of upcoming events include March’s “Artists Showcase,” the “Artists and Poets” competition, Student Art Month, “The View from Here,” “Nevada,” “Nature’s Wonder,” the Mesquite Fine Arts Invitational, “Hidden images” and the National Small Works Competition and Christmas boutique at the end of the year.

For more information on the exhibitions, classes and other gallery events, go to mesquitefineartscenter.com or call 702-346-1338.