See the world in 3D

February 10, 2017
“Sitting Quietly doing Nothing” is an alabaster sculpture by artist Janet Trobough. You can see this and many other works through Feb. 25 at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery in the 3D/Photography exhibit sponsored by the Mesquite Local News. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

Virgin Valley Artist’s Association (VVAA) invites the public to view the wonderful artwork entered in this month’s 3-D and photography exhibition sponsored by the Mesquite Local News.

VVAA will host an Open House Reception on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Gallery.

: The painting of Vincent Van Gogh on a wine bottle is one of the entries by Floyd Johnson in the 3D/Photography competition held at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery now through Feb. 25. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

Visitors may cast their votes for the People’s Choice before Feb. 23 when they visit the gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Come in and browse the many wonderful works of local artists. All art on display at the gallery is for sale.

VVAA’s schedule of upcoming events include March’s “Artists Showcase,” the “Artists and Poets” competition, Student Art Month, “The View from Here,” “Nevada,” “Nature’s Wonder,” the Mesquite Fine Arts Invitational, “Hidden images” and the National Small Works Competition and Christmas boutique at the end of the year.

’The Great Gray Owl” is a digital photography piece by Walt Adler. Adler had this photo printed on cavass. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

For more information on the exhibitions, classes and other gallery events, go to mesquitefineartscenter.com or call 702-346-1338.

