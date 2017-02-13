Ribbon cuttings scheduled for February and March

At the Feb. 8 Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, it was announced that there will be three ribbon cutting events for upcoming chamber members.

Anytime Fitness located at 550 W. Pioneer Blvd. Suite 150 will be celebrating new ownership and management at their facility on Feb. 23 at 5:15 p.m.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church located at 350 Falcon Ridge Parkway Building 600 recently completed renovations and will be celebrating with their ribbon cutting on March 5 at 12:30 p.m.

The final ribbon cutting currently scheduled will be held at ERA Brokers Consolidated at 550 W. Pioneer Blvd. Suite 100. Three agents will be celebrating their new membership with the chamber at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and what they provide for the community, check out their website at www.mesquitenvchamber.com or stop by their office at 11 W. Pioneer Blvd Suite C, above the Bank of Nevada.