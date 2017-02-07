Police Blotter Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2017
Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 167 total incidents in the blotter:
Abandoned vehicle 1
Agency assistance 9
Alarm 10
Animal noise 2
Animal Pick up 2
Assault and battery 1
Attempt to locate 1
Burglary 1
Citizen assists 7
Civil matter 1
Controlled purchase of drugs 1
Controlled substance problem 2
Dead body 2
Dispatch non LEO incident 2
Domestic Trouble 2
Domestic violence 3
Found property 1
Fraud 4
Graffiti 1
Identification Check 1
Intoxicated person 1
Juvenile problem2
Keep the peace 7
Lost property 1
Minor gambling 2
Miscellaneous CAD call record 8
Missing person 2
Noise disturbance 3
Nuisance or minor disturbance 1
Pan handling 2
Parking problem 2
Person on foot 3
Petit larceny 2
Phone harassment 3
Property damage, non-vandalism 2
Reckless Driver 3
Robbery alarm 1
Sex offense 2
Suicidal person 1
Suspicious person 12
Suspicious vehicle 5
Theft 2
Theft from vehicle 1
Threatening 2
TPO restraining order 3
Traffic accident w/damage 1
Traffic accident w/o injury 4
Traffic stop 1
Traffic violation 1
Transport 1
Trespassing 8
Unknown problem 1
Verbal dispute 2
VIN number inspection 12
Wanted person 2
Welfare check 6
Jan. 29
Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The passenger of the vehicle was issued a citation for possession of marijuana, under 21 years of age.
Dead Body: Officer responded to a N. Grapevine Rd. residence on a deceased person. Officer contacted the Coroner’s Office who processed the scene.
Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Police took a report for vandalism on W. Hafen Ln.
Suicidal Person: Officers were dispatched to a local residence for a report of a suicidal person. A male subject was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
Jan. 30
Phone Harassment: Officer responded to a Thistle St. residence regarding harassment. Officer spoke to both parties concerning ownership of a vehicle. Officer advised that it was a civil situation and warned about harassing citizens at their work or residence.
Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a Moss Dr. residence regarding a report of Domestic Battery.
Officers spoke with the victim and obtained a statement and photos. Officers are attempting to locate the suspect.
Trespassing: Officers responded to a N. Grapevine Rd. residence in reference to trespassing.
Verbal Dispute IP: Officer responded to a Pulispher Ln. residence regarding a neighbor dispute. Officers spoke to all parties and advised to get along and be civil when having concerns. One party had a bench warrant out of Moapa Valley Township. Subject was taken into custody.
Traffic Stop: Detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Investigation resulted in the arrest of an adult female for driving under the influence.
Lost Property: Police took a report for a missing license plate on W. Hafen Ln.
Domestic Violence: A female was placed under arrest for domestic battery on E. First North St. and transported to the detection center and booked on the aforementioned charge.
Jan. 31
Agency Assistance: Officers were dispatched to a First South St. address to assist another agency with a deceased male.
Trespassing: Police assisted E. Pioneer Blvd. casino security guards with the trespassing of a female adult.
Fraud: Officer responded to the Police Department regarding Fraud. Officer obtained needed information and an incident was created.
Dead Body: Officers were dispatched to a Sun Valley Dr. residence for a report of a dead body. The investigation is on-going with the Clark County Corner’s Office. Report completed.
Wanted person: A female was recognized at an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for having a possible warrant. Upon investigation it was confirmed the female did have an outstanding warrant out of Mesquite Municipal court. The female was taken into custody without incident.
Traffic accident W/O injury: A motor vehicle struck a parked car on a Chaparral Dr. roadway. An investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. No injuries were reported and the driver was taken into custody for DUI
Trespassing: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a trespass violation. A female was cited and released with a court date for the aforementioned charge.
Feb. 1
Theft: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. commercial store for a report of a theft that occurred on the previous day. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.
Fraud: Officer responded to a San Pedro Way residence for a report of a fraud. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.
Feb. 2
Wanted Person: Male arrested for outstanding warrants and drug related charges
Welfare Check: Officer responded on a request for a welfare check on a First South St. resident. Officer located the resident, inside the residence, deceased. Clark County Coroner arrived for an unattended death investigation.
Burglary: An officer responded to a Sage Way residence in reference to a theft.
Agency Assistance: An officer was dispatched to a Condor St. residence in reference to an agency assist, for a bicyclist that was injured.
Found Property: Officers completed a found property report on Sandhill Blvd. A wallet was located and booked into evidence for safekeeping.
Feb. 3
Minor Gambling: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. Casino reference a minor gambling incident. Contact was made with an adult female who was issued a citation for minor gambling.
Petit Larceny: Officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. department store for a report of a theft that had occurred. Officers located the suspects leaving in a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. After investigation, two female subjects were taken into custody for petit larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container.
Missing Person: Individual came in and wanted to report a missing person. A report was taken.
Petit Larceny: While investigation a Petit Larceny at a N. Sandhill Blvd. store, Officers learned of a second Petit Larceny at another store. After an investigation both females involved were charged with in this crime.
Feb. 4
Theft from vehicle: Police took a report for a stolen license plate on N. Canyon Dr.
Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between a male and a female on Turtleback Rd. After an investigation, both the adult male and adult female were arrested for domestic battery.
Juvenile Problem: Officers were dispatched to a Milky Way residence, reference a juvenile problem. It was learned the juvenile was intoxicated. The juvenile was cited and released to the custody of his mother.