Police Blotter Feb. 5-11, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 150 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 3

Alarm 12

Animal noise 2

Attempt to locate 1

Business or license problem 1

Citizen assists 6

Civil matter 2

Controlled substance problem 2

Disorderly conduct 2

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 5

DUI 2

Fighting 2

Found property 5

Fraud 2

Identification check 1

Juvenile problem 1

Keep the peace 1

Lost property 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 8

Missing person 2

Noise disturbance 4

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Parking problem 1

Person on foot 6

Phone harassment 2

Property damage, non-vandalism 3

Reckless driver 5

Stolen vehicle 1

Suspicious person 19

Suspicious vehicle 3

Theft 3

Theft from vehicle 3

Threatening 1

TPO restraining order 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 2

Traffic stop 7

Traffic violation 1

Trespassing 3

Unknown problem 3

Unsecure premise 1

Verbal dispute 1

VIN number inspection 8

Wanted person 2

Weapon offense 2

Welfare check 5

Feb. 5:

Trespassing: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a trespass violator. Upon arrival, the officer located, identified, and issued a citation to the aforementioned female for trespassing.

Found Property: An officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. parking lot in reference to found property. The reporting party had found clothing and a pair of glasses.

Lost Property: Officers contacted an individual who wanted to report lost property. A report was taken.

Weapon Offense: Officers were dispatched to a S. Grapevine Rd. residence reference a weapons offense. Detectives arrived to process the crime scene. The investigation continues.

Feb. 6:

Disorderly Conduct: A male subject was placed under arrest for breach of peace and transported to the detention center where he was booked on the aforementioned charge.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: An officer investigated a suspicious call made to the city hall.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer took a report of damage at a vacant residence on Jackrabbit St.

Officer spoke with two transient males regarding threatening comments. Both subjects were identified and advised to continue their trek north.

Feb. 7:

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the vehicle being impounded and the driver issued citations.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a local residence on a battery. Officers spoke with the victim and a report was taken.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: A male subject was located at a Second South St. park and arrested for domestic battery and an alcohol offense within the park.

Traffic Violation: Officer responded to a Honeysuckle Ct. residence for a report of a traffic offense. A citation was later issued.

Theft: Officer responded to the Police Department and took a theft report. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a Riverside Rd. apartment complex for a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a vehicle accident, involving a car striking a N. Sandhill Blvd. gas station. Information was exchanged between the driver and the manager of the business.

Fraud: A citizen reported ID theft. A report was generated.

Fraud: An officer took a telephone fraud report.

Theft: Officer responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino for a report of a theft of a wallet. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

Wanted person: A male subject turned himself in for a misdemeanor warrant.

Wanted person: Officer made contact with an adult female with multiple warrants. Extradition was confirmed and she was taken into custody.

Feb. 9:

Found Property: A concerned citizen found a Black and Decker drill and wanted to turn it in to the police as found property.

Controlled Substance Problem: Detectives purchased drug methamphetamine from an Osprey St. drug dealer within the city of Mesquite.

Identification Check: An officer responded to a casino for an ID check. The subject was later cited and released for adult/minor gambling.

Theft from vehicle: A citizen reported her back up camera on her RV had been removed while in a ‘For Sale’ lot. A report was taken.

Theft: A report was taken for a possible theft of jewelry on Links Dr. There is no suspect information at this time.

Traffic Stop: Officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. One adult male was cited for various offenses and a license plate belonging to a separate vehicle was seized.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a violation. The driver was arrested on a warrant out of Las Vegas Justice Court.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a Rivers Bend Dr. residence, in reference to a verbal dispute.

Feb. 10:

Person on foot: Officer observed an intoxicated male blocking traffic in roadway. Male was cited and released.

Missing Person: Officers responded to a missing child. Child was found safe near back yard of a Vista Del Monte Dr. residence.

DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. An adult male subject was arrested for DUI-Alcohol (1st offense) and traffic offenses.

Disorderly conduct: Officers responded to a Thistle St. and Second South St. in reference to a possible domestic disturbance incident in the area. An adult male and female were contacted who were involved in a verbal altercation. Upon further investigation, the male was arrested for breach of peace and intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway.

Feb. 11:

Agency Assistance: A natural death investigation was completed.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. A male passenger was cited for an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.