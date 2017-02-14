Police Blotter Feb. 5-11, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 150 total incidents in the blotter:
Agency assistance 3
Alarm 12
Animal noise 2
Attempt to locate 1
Business or license problem 1
Citizen assists 6
Civil matter 2
Controlled substance problem 2
Disorderly conduct 2
Domestic trouble 1
Domestic violence 5
DUI 2
Fighting 2
Found property 5
Fraud 2
Identification check 1
Juvenile problem 1
Keep the peace 1
Lost property 1
Miscellaneous CAD call record 8
Missing person 2
Noise disturbance 4
Nuisance or minor disturbance 2
Parking problem 1
Person on foot 6
Phone harassment 2
Property damage, non-vandalism 3
Reckless driver 5
Stolen vehicle 1
Suspicious person 19
Suspicious vehicle 3
Theft 3
Theft from vehicle 3
Threatening 1
TPO restraining order 1
Traffic accident w/o injury 2
Traffic stop 7
Traffic violation 1
Trespassing 3
Unknown problem 3
Unsecure premise 1
Verbal dispute 1
VIN number inspection 8
Wanted person 2
Weapon offense 2
Welfare check 5
Feb. 5:
Trespassing: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a trespass violator. Upon arrival, the officer located, identified, and issued a citation to the aforementioned female for trespassing.
Found Property: An officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. parking lot in reference to found property. The reporting party had found clothing and a pair of glasses.
Lost Property: Officers contacted an individual who wanted to report lost property. A report was taken.
Weapon Offense: Officers were dispatched to a S. Grapevine Rd. residence reference a weapons offense. Detectives arrived to process the crime scene. The investigation continues.
Feb. 6:
Disorderly Conduct: A male subject was placed under arrest for breach of peace and transported to the detention center where he was booked on the aforementioned charge.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: An officer investigated a suspicious call made to the city hall.
Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer took a report of damage at a vacant residence on Jackrabbit St.
Officer spoke with two transient males regarding threatening comments. Both subjects were identified and advised to continue their trek north.
Feb. 7:
Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the vehicle being impounded and the driver issued citations.
Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a local residence on a battery. Officers spoke with the victim and a report was taken.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: A male subject was located at a Second South St. park and arrested for domestic battery and an alcohol offense within the park.
Traffic Violation: Officer responded to a Honeysuckle Ct. residence for a report of a traffic offense. A citation was later issued.
Theft: Officer responded to the Police Department and took a theft report. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft from vehicle: Officer responded to a Riverside Rd. apartment complex for a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a vehicle accident, involving a car striking a N. Sandhill Blvd. gas station. Information was exchanged between the driver and the manager of the business.
Fraud: A citizen reported ID theft. A report was generated.
Fraud: An officer took a telephone fraud report.
Theft: Officer responded to a Mesa Blvd. casino for a report of a theft of a wallet. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.
Wanted person: A male subject turned himself in for a misdemeanor warrant.
Wanted person: Officer made contact with an adult female with multiple warrants. Extradition was confirmed and she was taken into custody.
Feb. 9:
Found Property: A concerned citizen found a Black and Decker drill and wanted to turn it in to the police as found property.
Controlled Substance Problem: Detectives purchased drug methamphetamine from an Osprey St. drug dealer within the city of Mesquite.
Identification Check: An officer responded to a casino for an ID check. The subject was later cited and released for adult/minor gambling.
Theft from vehicle: A citizen reported her back up camera on her RV had been removed while in a ‘For Sale’ lot. A report was taken.
Theft: A report was taken for a possible theft of jewelry on Links Dr. There is no suspect information at this time.
Traffic Stop: Officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. One adult male was cited for various offenses and a license plate belonging to a separate vehicle was seized.
Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a violation. The driver was arrested on a warrant out of Las Vegas Justice Court.
Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a Rivers Bend Dr. residence, in reference to a verbal dispute.
Feb. 10:
Person on foot: Officer observed an intoxicated male blocking traffic in roadway. Male was cited and released.
Missing Person: Officers responded to a missing child. Child was found safe near back yard of a Vista Del Monte Dr. residence.
DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. An adult male subject was arrested for DUI-Alcohol (1st offense) and traffic offenses.
Disorderly conduct: Officers responded to a Thistle St. and Second South St. in reference to a possible domestic disturbance incident in the area. An adult male and female were contacted who were involved in a verbal altercation. Upon further investigation, the male was arrested for breach of peace and intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway.
Feb. 11:
Agency Assistance: A natural death investigation was completed.
Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. A male passenger was cited for an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.