Police Blotter Feb. 12-18, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 165 total incidents in the blotter:

Abuse/neglect 1

Agency assistance 5

Alarm 8

Animal bite 1

Animal complaint 3

Animal pick up 2

Attempt to locate 3

Battery on person 2

Burglary 1

Citizen assists 8

Civil dispute 3

Civil matter 4

Controlled substance problem 4

Court order 1

Dead body 1

Deliver message 1

Dispatch non LEO incident 2

Domestic trouble 2

Domestic violence 3

DUI 2

Found property 2

Fraud 4

Hit & run 2

Identification check 1

Intoxicated person 4

K-9 search 2

Keep the peace 1

Loitering 1

Lost property 1

Mental person 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 8

Missing person 2

Noise disturbance 2

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Parking problem 1

Person on foot 2

Phone harassment 3

Property damage, non-vandalism 4

Reckless driver 2

Recovered stolen property 1

Sex offender verification 1

Stolen vehicle 2

Suicidal person 1

Suicide 1

Suspicious person 15

Suspicious vehicle 6

Theft 4

Threatening 1

TPO Restraining order 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 5

Traffic problem 2

Traffic stop 3

Transport 1

Trespassing 6

Unknown problem 1

Verbal dispute 2

VIN number inspection 4

Wanted person 3

Welfare check 3

Feb. 12:

DUI: Officer made contact with an adult male under the influence of suspected marijuana and prescription pills. One adult male was arrested for DUI-drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without DL. One adult passenger was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer assisted a local business employee with a found property incident.

Feb. 13:

Dead Body: Officers responded to an Overland Tr. residence for a death.

Suicide: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence reference a possible suicide. Upon arrival it appeared the victim may have taken his life using a firearm. Investigation continues.

Theft: Officer responded to a West Mesquite Blvd. business on a report of theft. Officer spoke with victim and witnesses and an incident was created.

Theft: Officer responded to the Senior Center on a reported theft. Officer obtained statements from the employees and video surveillance.

Missing Person: Officer responded to a Desert Dr. residence on a report of a missing person. Officer received all information and an incident was created.

Lost Property: Subject reporting a lost cell phone. Report completed.

Feb. 14:

Phone Harassment: Officers responded to a harassment call at a Mesa Blvd. residence. The offender was located at a local business a short time later. At the conclusion of the investigation the female was arrested for obstructing a public officer.

Trespassing: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a trespass violator. Officer located, identified, and issued the offending party a citation for trespassing.

Recovered Stolen Property: An officer received a report of recovered stolen property; the item was stolen from Mesquite and recovered in Utah.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer responded to Hafen Park on a report of Property Damage. Officer observed damage to the tennis court electrical boxes. Photos were taken and an incident created.

Phone Harassment: Officer responded to a report of harassment at a Mesa Blvd. complex. All parties separated and agreed to contact police for a keep the peace. Victim refused to sign a citation.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a two car collision at a Riverside Rd. and Mesquite Blvd. intersection. Report was taken and one driver was issued a citation.

Feb. 15:

Burglary: An officer took a trailer burglary report. No items appeared to have been removed.

Wanted person: Officers responded the hospital reference domestic violence not in progress. A report was taken and one female individual was arrested for warrants.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An officer was dispatched to a Lewis St. property damage call. An adult male subject was later taken into custody for stalking, domestic violence/battery, threatening phone calls, breach of peace, and injuring and/or tampering with a motor vehicle.

Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a report of a possible altercation at a Turtleback Rd. residence. After an investigation, an adult female was arrested for domestic battery.

Feb. 16:

Wanted person: An officer contacted a female with a warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. She was taken into custody without incident.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The adult driver was issued traffic citations, as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fraud: A fraud report was taken.

Fraud: A fraud report was completed.

Stolen Vehicle: An officer took a report in reference to a stolen maintenance golf cart on Normandy Ln. A report was completed and the investigation is ongoing.

Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. business on a report of a fight in progress. One male subject was arrested on multiple charges.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a minor traffic collision. One adult male was arrested for DUI and traffic related offenses.

Theft: An officer responded for a report of a theft incident from a restaurant on Falcon Ridge Pkwy. A report was completed and the investigation is ongoing.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An officer was dispatched to a local hospital, in reference to a property damage report. An adult male subject was later cited and released for destruction of property and breach of peace.

Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a First North St. residence on a report of domestic dispute. One female was arrested for domestic battery.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on Mesquite Blvd. and Woodbury Ln. A drug detecting K9 was used and one male subject was arrested for drug related charges.

Feb. 17:

Battery on person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference an assault. An adult male and an adult female were cited and released for battery.

Stolen Vehicle: A Polaris Razor was stolen from a Crystal Ct. residence. A report was completed.

Wanted person: Officer located a subject with three felony warrants. Subject was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center for booking.

Fraud: Officer responded to the lobby of the police department for a report of identity theft. A report was taken.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a two vehicle traffic accident with injuries. A report was taken.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a traffic accident which occurred on private property. No injuries were reported and a report was completed.

Feb. 18:

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest for DUI.

Found Property: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino regarding found property. Officer recovered a purse and a bag. Officer was unable to contact the owner and the property was placed in the evidence vault for safe keeping.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officers were called to a report of graffiti vandalism. Upon arrival the graffiti was documented and will be removed by the property owner.

Trespassing: Officers located a trespass violator. Search incident to arrest, revealed narcotics. The adult female was arrested for trespassing and narcotics violations.

Battery on Person: Officers were flagged down by an adult male, on Smokey Ln., who requested a report be documented for a battery and stolen wallet.

Domestic Violence IP W/ Weapon: A male subject was arrested for domestic battery on Rivers Bend Dr. and transported to the local detention center and booked.