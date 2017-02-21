Police Blotter Feb. 12-18, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 165 total incidents in the blotter:
Abuse/neglect 1
Agency assistance 5
Alarm 8
Animal bite 1
Animal complaint 3
Animal pick up 2
Attempt to locate 3
Battery on person 2
Burglary 1
Citizen assists 8
Civil dispute 3
Civil matter 4
Controlled substance problem 4
Court order 1
Dead body 1
Deliver message 1
Dispatch non LEO incident 2
Domestic trouble 2
Domestic violence 3
DUI 2
Found property 2
Fraud 4
Hit & run 2
Identification check 1
Intoxicated person 4
K-9 search 2
Keep the peace 1
Loitering 1
Lost property 1
Mental person 1
Miscellaneous CAD call record 8
Missing person 2
Noise disturbance 2
Nuisance or minor disturbance 2
Parking problem 1
Person on foot 2
Phone harassment 3
Property damage, non-vandalism 4
Reckless driver 2
Recovered stolen property 1
Sex offender verification 1
Stolen vehicle 2
Suicidal person 1
Suicide 1
Suspicious person 15
Suspicious vehicle 6
Theft 4
Threatening 1
TPO Restraining order 1
Traffic accident w/o injury 5
Traffic problem 2
Traffic stop 3
Transport 1
Trespassing 6
Unknown problem 1
Verbal dispute 2
VIN number inspection 4
Wanted person 3
Welfare check 3
Feb. 12:
DUI: Officer made contact with an adult male under the influence of suspected marijuana and prescription pills. One adult male was arrested for DUI-drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without DL. One adult passenger was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Controlled Substance Problem: An officer assisted a local business employee with a found property incident.
Feb. 13:
Dead Body: Officers responded to an Overland Tr. residence for a death.
Suicide: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence reference a possible suicide. Upon arrival it appeared the victim may have taken his life using a firearm. Investigation continues.
Theft: Officer responded to a West Mesquite Blvd. business on a report of theft. Officer spoke with victim and witnesses and an incident was created.
Theft: Officer responded to the Senior Center on a reported theft. Officer obtained statements from the employees and video surveillance.
Missing Person: Officer responded to a Desert Dr. residence on a report of a missing person. Officer received all information and an incident was created.
Lost Property: Subject reporting a lost cell phone. Report completed.
Feb. 14:
Phone Harassment: Officers responded to a harassment call at a Mesa Blvd. residence. The offender was located at a local business a short time later. At the conclusion of the investigation the female was arrested for obstructing a public officer.
Trespassing: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a trespass violator. Officer located, identified, and issued the offending party a citation for trespassing.
Recovered Stolen Property: An officer received a report of recovered stolen property; the item was stolen from Mesquite and recovered in Utah.
Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officer responded to Hafen Park on a report of Property Damage. Officer observed damage to the tennis court electrical boxes. Photos were taken and an incident created.
Phone Harassment: Officer responded to a report of harassment at a Mesa Blvd. complex. All parties separated and agreed to contact police for a keep the peace. Victim refused to sign a citation.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a two car collision at a Riverside Rd. and Mesquite Blvd. intersection. Report was taken and one driver was issued a citation.
Feb. 15:
Burglary: An officer took a trailer burglary report. No items appeared to have been removed.
Wanted person: Officers responded the hospital reference domestic violence not in progress. A report was taken and one female individual was arrested for warrants.
Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An officer was dispatched to a Lewis St. property damage call. An adult male subject was later taken into custody for stalking, domestic violence/battery, threatening phone calls, breach of peace, and injuring and/or tampering with a motor vehicle.
Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a report of a possible altercation at a Turtleback Rd. residence. After an investigation, an adult female was arrested for domestic battery.
Feb. 16:
Wanted person: An officer contacted a female with a warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. She was taken into custody without incident.
Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. The adult driver was issued traffic citations, as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fraud: A fraud report was taken.
Fraud: A fraud report was completed.
Stolen Vehicle: An officer took a report in reference to a stolen maintenance golf cart on Normandy Ln. A report was completed and the investigation is ongoing.
Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. business on a report of a fight in progress. One male subject was arrested on multiple charges.
Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a minor traffic collision. One adult male was arrested for DUI and traffic related offenses.
Theft: An officer responded for a report of a theft incident from a restaurant on Falcon Ridge Pkwy. A report was completed and the investigation is ongoing.
Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An officer was dispatched to a local hospital, in reference to a property damage report. An adult male subject was later cited and released for destruction of property and breach of peace.
Domestic Violence IP: Officers responded to a First North St. residence on a report of domestic dispute. One female was arrested for domestic battery.
Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on Mesquite Blvd. and Woodbury Ln. A drug detecting K9 was used and one male subject was arrested for drug related charges.
Feb. 17:
Battery on person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference an assault. An adult male and an adult female were cited and released for battery.
Stolen Vehicle: A Polaris Razor was stolen from a Crystal Ct. residence. A report was completed.
Wanted person: Officer located a subject with three felony warrants. Subject was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center for booking.
Fraud: Officer responded to the lobby of the police department for a report of identity theft. A report was taken.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a two vehicle traffic accident with injuries. A report was taken.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a traffic accident which occurred on private property. No injuries were reported and a report was completed.
Feb. 18:
DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest for DUI.
Found Property: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino regarding found property. Officer recovered a purse and a bag. Officer was unable to contact the owner and the property was placed in the evidence vault for safe keeping.
Property Damage, Non Vandalism: Officers were called to a report of graffiti vandalism. Upon arrival the graffiti was documented and will be removed by the property owner.
Trespassing: Officers located a trespass violator. Search incident to arrest, revealed narcotics. The adult female was arrested for trespassing and narcotics violations.
Battery on Person: Officers were flagged down by an adult male, on Smokey Ln., who requested a report be documented for a battery and stolen wallet.
Domestic Violence IP W/ Weapon: A male subject was arrested for domestic battery on Rivers Bend Dr. and transported to the local detention center and booked.