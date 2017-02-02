One woman who’s against the march

Women of the world have united for…?

I guess I’m not really sure why they are protesting. I’ve heard mixed messages in all of the videos produced, all of the messages sent and in personal conversations so I’ll just pick a few to address. Keep in mind, there’s always a flip side to an issue and compromise is not impossible.

Planned Parenthood (PP) was organized by Margaret Sanger in 1921 as the American Birth Control League (ABCL) and changed the name in 1942. The organization promoted the founding of birth control clinics, primarily for Black and Latino populations and encouraged women to control their own fertility. They actually tried to sterilize people in lower income communities who they thought were too ignorant to control their own urges. It had some very questionable beginnings.

Essentially women who support PP are supporting a racist organization. I know, “It’s evolved over the years.” So be it, and perhaps that is a valid justification. Many organizations/people with not so admirable qualities have evolved over the years.

Where is the equality, love, peace and tolerance the women are all fighting for? Does it only apply to organizations and people you decide are okay and only to women, not to everyone?

I don’t believe in abortion. I don’t believe that I should have to foot the healthcare bill for someone I don’t even know; I already pay for my own. By federally funding this organization, I, and many others who feel as I do, have lost our right to choose. Is it fair that one side has rights and beliefs that “trump” the other side’s beliefs? No, and there’s a simple solution.

Defund PP. Then I am not forced to pay for something I don’t believe in by way of “my tax dollars at work.” You can still donate privately if you feel that this is that worthy a cause. Win, win, and PP continues to offer its services and you even get a tax break for donating to a non-profit.

If the millions of women around the world, who marched during the inauguration weekend in support of this ‘movement’ donate just $200 a year, PP would have more than enough to continue to offer their services. It might help the cause even more if the healthcare professionals who supported the march donated their time rather than charge for it as well.

You stand behind your own leaders of the movement and praise women like Madonna and Miley Cyrus who have made a lifetime career of portraying women and men as sex objects, have fondled men openly on stage and in front of a camera. Cyrus is known for her twerking during a Super Bowl game that had millions of young boys and girls watching, but Trump is a pervert who’s not fit to be President?

So why are you not offering that same consideration and tolerance to President Trump and the first lady? Many think Mrs. Trump is not fit to be a first lady because she posed naked 17 years ago. Many think that President Trump isn’t fit to be President because he “fondled” some women 15-25 years ago and in 1997 he made a statement about walking into beauty pageant dressing room. That’s 20 years ago; apparently, PP is the only entity with a questionable past that can evolve.

Don’t forget, back in the time that Trump actually said all of this, your husbands were all patting him on the back and wishing they were him along with every other red blooded American male. It was okay back then, just not 20 years later when the man is running for President and he doesn’t care about being politically correct and didn’t deny it.

Equality is what you want; so if you want it like a man, take it like a man. I don’t recollect a gang of men protesting anything about these two women and their sexual treatment of men. Furthermore, you let your daughters listen to them and praise them thus condoning their actions.

One of the most contradictory statements I heard was “we are afraid of losing our basic freedoms.” Really, which ones?

I haven’t heard a thing about any constitutional rights being taken away from any legal citizen or even a hint of a threat that way, at least not from our newly elected and/or appointed government.

But, protestors are trying to take away the first amendment right of every citizen who supports President Trump and even President Trump’s first amendment right.

Freedom of speech is just that and it can’t be any more simplified. It applies to all Americans not just some.

The first amendment doesn’t state that we have the freedom to say what we want as long as we say it a certain way. It simply says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Ladies, you are all enforcing your right in petitioning the government for a redress, but your grievance is that President Trump said some things you didn’t like, in a rude or disrespectful way. That teeter-totter leans both ways too.

You can’t fight for your own freedom of speech and limit someone else’s; no matter who they are.