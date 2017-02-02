Obituary-H. Wayne Mattice

Wayne Mattice

Born in S. Pasadena, CA on March 6, 1931, he left his earthly home in Mesquite, NV on January 31, 2017. Wayne was raised in Atascadero, CA. Following high school graduation, he joined the US Navy with his brother, Rollin in 1950 and served for 4 years.

He married the love of his life Carole Leichty on August 15, 1956 in Sanger, CA. On September 15, 1973, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Mesa, AZ Temple.

Raised by a mechanic, Wayne spent his life as a working man’s mechanic. Later, he was hired on with Metropolitan Water District at the “MET” (Parker Dam) pumping plant. He worked his way up to being the garage Foreman and retired after 25 years of service. He and Carole lovingly raised their 5 children in the Parker, AZ area.

He is remembered by many as an ice cream loving, hardworking, painfully honest, ever optimistic, eternally loyal, treat-giving, hard of hearing, service oriented, faithful and worthy High Priest of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole; their 5 children Teri (Tom) Hvidsten, Marty, Nickie (Doug) Long, Lindy (Scott) Hulet and Joel (Christine); 14 grandchildren and 15 ½ great-grandchildren; and a brother, Rollin.

Preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Violet; sisters, Melba and Becky; brothers, Lamar and Jerry; and granddaughter Brianna.

A celebration of life has been scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the LDS Church – Parker Ward; located at 1460 S. Reata Avenue in Parker, AZ.