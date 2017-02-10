Obituary-Bud Blatnick

Bud Blatnick of Provo, Utah passed away peacefully with his wife, Eileen, at his side on Feb. 4, 2017. He was born May 4, 1934 to John and Anna (Irene) Blatnick in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was a dependable and hardworking guy. He served in the Army for 5 years; from 1958-1963. He worked for 35 years at Jordan Meat and was the original “Bud the Bartender” in many clubs and lounges in the Murray, UT area. He worked for the Eureka Casino in Mesquite for several years before retiring. He retired from Club 48 and he was a pace maker donor.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Eileen Blatnick; four children; brother, Jack; sisters, Carolyn, Marilyn (Bill); and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Dick; sisters Babs (Barc) and Betty (Julian); brother in law, Lyle; sister in law, Arlene; and his parents.

A casual celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Sunset 9th Ward Chapel, 1560 South 1100 West, Provo, Utah. R.I.P.