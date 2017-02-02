New service offered to Mesquite

When you’re traveling and you become ill, the last thing you want is to be stuck with a doctor or hospital that you are familiar with. SkyMed is now offering a solution to that problem with a membership program to Mesquite and area residents.

There will be an informational meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vistas Club House, 851 Pinnacle Ct. Another session will be offered Friday, Feb. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Highland Estates, 555 Highland Drive. Both events have limited seating, so those wishing to attend are urged to make reservations by calling Cecelia White at 208-316-4507.

SkyMed began in 1989 and offers several membership plans to accommodate nearly all possible lifestyles and includes service to Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas.