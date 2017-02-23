Mudd Volley Ball

Remember the TV show a while back “Dirtiest Jobs with Mike Rowe?” Rowe would go out to job sites and do some of the dirtiest jobs employees in all lines of work had to perform. Some made the viewers very glad they never had to do them!

There’s a “dirty job” coming to Mesquite that the Mesquite Rotary hopes many will WANT to be involved in – their 4th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament. Set aside Saturday, April 29, and join in for some “dirty” fun at the Eureka, and show your competitive spirit and get a little dirty.

“Last year’s event was held in mid-March and the weather didn’t cooperate for us. It was cool and very windy,” said Linda Gault, Rotary Club organizer. “Even though everyone had a great time regardless of the weather conditions, we decided to hold this year’s event when it should be much warmer and hopefully with less wind to contend with.”

Six-member teams are already forming and the Mesquite Police Department is on board to play in the competition for the Traveling Trophy again this year. Registration and rules are available on Rotary’s website at http://mesquitenvrotary.org. Completed forms and payment can be mailed to the online address provided, or complete forms can be emailed to mesquiterotarynv@gmail.com and a PayPal option is available for payments online.

Mesquite Rotary President Keith Buchhalter said, “This has been a fun event that is becoming more popular each year. Because of this activity, our club has been able to complete the first phase of the beautification project for Beaver Dam High School. Funds raised this year will allow us to work on Phase II.

“It is so rewarding to see our efforts reflected in a worthwhile local project such as this. It’s what Rotary’s objective is all about – serving our communities and helping out wherever possible.”

The cost per team remains at $270 or $45 per player. Players should look for businesses to sponsor them and then create a fun team name. This year, in addition to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners, there will be a “Best Team Name” contest for the best/funniest team name. Put your collective heads together and come up with the overall best name!

So, gather your friends, family and co-workers together for a day of fun participating in this year’s “dirtiest job…..after all, someone has to do it!”