On Monday, Feb. 20, Mesquite Mayor Allan Litman will by on Monday Mornings with the Mayors on KLAS Channel 8 in Las Vegas from 6:40 a.m at 7:00 a.m. The segment will feature Mayor Litman talking about Mesquite, regional issues and answer questions from the public.

If you are interested in having Mayor Litman answer your question on-air, email your question to MondayMayors@lasvegasnow.com. When you submit, be sure to indicate that the question is for Mayor Litman.