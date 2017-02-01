Mesquite PD Arrests Drug Dealers and Sexual Assault Suspects

Over the past few months, the Mesquite Police Department had been conducting an investigation involving multiple drug dealers who had been working together to traffic and sell heroin, meth, and cocaine from a residence within Mesquite. On Jan. 26, Mesquite Police concluded their investigation by moving in on the residence to take all the suspects into custody.

When the police officers moved in and made contact with the suspects, they learned these suspects were in the act of forcing two females to conduct sexual acts for money while actively selling illegal drugs from within their residence. Mesquite Police promptly took action and were able to safely remove both females from the location while taking four suspects into custody.

All four suspects have been formally charged. Mesquite detectives are still actively investigating and reviewing evidence obtained from the crime scene. Additional criminal charges are pending, once the investigation is completed.

Robert William Howick, 53, of Mesquite, NV, was arrested and charged with one felony count of battery with substantial bodily harm.

Shauntory Watson, 38, of Ogde, UT, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of sexual assault, one felony count of coercion, two felony counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, two felony counts of sales of a controlled substance (meth), one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Ronnie Baham, 52, of St Georg, UT, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sale of a controlled substance (meth) and one felony count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

Ashton McDonald, 25, of Littlefiel, AZ, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sales of a controlled substance (heroin) and one felony count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.