Mesquite Men’s Golf Association

SMITH WINS MEDALIST

Coming off a few weeks of severe back issues, Joe Smith teed it up at Falcon Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and beat all challengers. He scored two over par 37 on the front side which tied players Bill Irace (83) and Tim Miller (82) but his 41 on the back earned him the low round of the day. Bubba Petrick (80) was second followed by Miller and Irace.

Since coming back to the MMGA, Russ Bonnacci has been playing some very good golf. He shot 85 for a net 68 and won first place low net by one shot over Petrick and Willie Nelson (95) at 69. Petrick earned second with a bogey on 13 and Nelson doubled. Irace finished in 4th with a net 70. Manny Lira (96) beat Terry Burke (94) for 5th with a double bogey. Ed Hoepfner (88) broke a three way tie for 7th at 74 with his bogey which was better than Hal Rundle (84) and Joel Reilly (95).

ALL NET WINNERS ARE PAR OR BETTER

On Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Palms you had to shoot net par 72 or better to win. After Jeff Hoyt shot nice rounds of 38-37-75 for medalist honors and Frank Vandeweghe shot 38-39-77 for second low gross, the next seven prizes went to net par 72 or better. The low net score was shot by Ray Halicli (86) net 66. Ed Hoepfner (80) net 67 was second. Roger “packer” Mueller (82) broke the tie for third when he went bogey, par and Rich Brown (87) shot bogey, bogey for 4th.

The fifth place was decided between three players at 71. Joe Tornello (86) won the tie with a par. Lyle Warner (93) recorded a bogey, par for 6th and Bill Irace (84) for 7th as he went bogey, 3x. The last spot was a tie between Bubba Petrick (81), Pat Smitty (86) and Russ Bonnacci (87) at net 72 and was won by Petrick with his nice 28 foot birdie putt on the first handicap hole.

The next scheduled play is Thursday, Feb23 at the CasaBlanca at 8 a.m. Always check your signup sheets for any corrected times or places. Anyone interested in joining the MMGA can call 702-346-5636. Also check out our website at www.mesquitemensgolf .com.