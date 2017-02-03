MESQUITE GAMING AWARDS $2,500 TO LOCAL SCHOOLS AS PART OF MESQUITE MOTOR MANIA ART CONTEST

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel and Casablanca Resort, revved up its engines for the annual Mesquite Motor Fest, held Jan. 13 – 15. New this year and in efforts to involve the local youth, the community-focused organization awarded Virgin Valley High School student Dezmond Dalton the first place prize of $1,000 to the school’s art department, along with a pizza and bowling party for 10 at Virgin River Hotel.

In advance of Motor Mania, Mesquite Gaming called out to Virgin Valley public schools, requesting submissions for students to create the official poster art for Mesquite Motor Mania 2017. Impressed with the entries received, CEO of Mesquite Gaming, Anthony Toti opted to take it further and awarded $500 to the participating schools.

A dedicated community partner involved of many of the city’s events, Mesquite Police Department participated in this year’s Motor Mania with the entry of its D.A.R.E. car. In addition, officers partnered with Mesquite Gaming on the art contest initiative and served as judges for the artwork submitted.

As the year’s most highly-anticipated event, the 2017 Mesquite Motor Mania saw unprecedented, record-breaking 2017 attendance, with more than 880 car registrants, up from 823 registrants in 2016. George Sepulveda, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, took home the coveted Best of Show, $3,000 cash prize with his entry of a 1948 Ford Woodie.

Participating School Winners are as follows:

Gregory Hermosillo of Virgin Valley Elementary School: $500 toward art program and pizza and bowling party for 10 at Virgin River Bowling Center.

Erin Ellison of Charles A. Hughes Middle School: $500 toward art program and pizza and bowling party for 10 at Virgin River Bowling Center.