Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 2/13/17 through 2/19/2017:

Total Calls For Service: 56*

911 Transports: 24

Non Transports: 19

Inter-facility Transports: 11

Fire Related Incidents: 4

FIRE LOG:

2/17/2017

E-11: Responded to a condominium complex on West Mesquite Blvd for a female and her dog trapped in an elevator. Unit was able to get door open and both occupants out safely. Elevator placed out of service pending repair.