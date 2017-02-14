Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 2/6/17 through 2/12/2017:

Total Calls for Service: 62*

911 Transports: 26

Non-Transports: 16

Inter-facility Transports: 15

Fire Related Incidents: 5

FIRE LOG:

2/8/2017

A-Shift performed Fire Drills at all 3 Mesquite Public Schools.

Non-Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, Incidents handled by other agencies.

*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls for Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.