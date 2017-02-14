Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 2/6/17 through 2/12/2017:
Total Calls for Service: 62*
911 Transports: 26
Non-Transports: 16
Inter-facility Transports: 15
Fire Related Incidents: 5
FIRE LOG:
2/8/2017
- A-Shift performed Fire Drills at all 3 Mesquite Public Schools.
Non-Transports include: Patient refusals, lift assists, patient deceased at scene, no patient found, no incident found, Incidents handled by other agencies.
*Call totals do not always add up to the Total Calls for Service due to multiple patients/incident types at a single incident.