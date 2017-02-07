Mesquite Fire & Rescue submits the following call statistics for the week of 1/30/17 through 2/5/2017:

Total Calls For Service: 69*

911 Transports: 32

Non Transports: 15

Inter-facility Transports: 16

Fire Related Incidents: 6

FIRE LOG:

1/31/2017

E-11, T-31, ER-11, Chief 1, Beaver Dam E-11: Responded to a home on Pear Tree for a report that the home was on fire. No visible smoke or fire from the exterior. Found heavy smoke upon investigation of the interior. Entry team found 3 pots on the stove that had burned but had been put out prior to arrival of fire units. Home ventilated of all smoke. No actual fire damage to home.

E-11, R-11: Responded to the area of Horizon and Black Hawk Way for a chemical odor investigation. Unit arrived with slight odor and haze in area. Exhaustive investigation of area did not reveal source of smell and haze was possible fog from nearby golf course ponds. No further calls were received.

2/5/2017

E-11, T-31, R-11: Responded to Charles Hughes Middle School for an active fire alarm in an unoccupied school. Units arrived with no visible smoke or fire. Janitorial staff meets crews at front entrance and advises he was stripping floors and it kicked up dust. Check of area confirms no emergency and alarm reset without incident.