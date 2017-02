Mesquite Elks Veterans Committee finished 2016 transporting 443 vets to doctor appointments in Las Vegas. The Lodge supports the D.A.V. van program. The Lodge made 196 trips driving 22,789 miles. It took 1,686 hours to accomplish this Lodge program. The Lodge has been providing this program for over 12 years to the Veterans of Mesquite. Veterans need to call the lodge at 345-2811 to sign up for their trip.