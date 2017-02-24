Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing February 24, 2017

Responsible Pet Owner Month

Did you know that February is Responsible Pet Owner Month? This month celebrates all of us who are responsible pet owners and all who take the care of animals seriously. During the month of February we celebrate our pets with love and kindness, not just for this month but for our whole lives. They love us unconditionally. Help support a happy life for all pets by spreading the word on how to be a responsible pet owner.

Common Responsible Pet Ownership Guidelines

Spay and neuter you pet. Provide proper identification for your pet through microchips and/or ID tags Provide your pet with proper nutrition. Train your pet well. Provide proper veterinarian care for your pet, including routine checkups and following proper vaccine protocol. Provide a safe environment for your pet to live. Provide proper exercise for your pet. Love your pet. Unconditionally all the time, just like they love you. Provide proper grooming for your pet. Brush, bathe and, brush those teeth. Clean up after your pet. Scoop the poop!

Featured Dogs: Hyna and Joy

Hyna came to the shelter from a busy home. She is 8-9 months old and full of energy. Beautiful little brindle Chihuahua blend (she has a curled tail) . She will need an active family that can spend time with her and teach her basic commands and complete her house training. Being a puppy she is still in that very inquisitive chewing stage. She loves toys and snuggles on the bench. Lived with children but does not like cats.

Joy was left with a family for a few weeks but her owner never returned for her. she is a very active lady and will need a secure fenced yard as she can jump very high to get attention or see what s happening in the outside world. She is great on leash. She likes people. Has lived inside and outside. Boxer/heeler blend with gorgeous golden eyes.

Other available dogs:

Eva- Dutch shepherd. Eva must be the only dog and have high secure fenced yad. Loves people.

Available cats: At this time there are no cats available for adoption. Please check local rescue We Care for Animals and keep watching the shelter Petfinder site listed below.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER