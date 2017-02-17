Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing February 17, 2017

Day World Spay/Neuter February 28, 2017

Your female pet will live a longer, healthier life. Risk of mammary gland tumors, ovarian and/or uterine cancer which is fatal in about 50 percent of dogs and 90 percent of cats is reduced or eliminated, especially if done before the first heat cycle.

Neutering provides major health benefits for your male. Besides preventing unwanted litters, neutering your male companion Risk of testicular cancer is eliminated, and decreases incidence of prostate disease

Your spayed female won’t go into heat. While cycles can vary, female felines usually go into heat four to five days every three weeks during breeding season.

Your male dog won’t want to roam away from home. An intact male will do just about anything to find a mate! That includes digging his way under the fence and escaping from the house. And once he’s free to roam, he risks injury in traffic and fights with other males.

Your neutered male will be much better behaved. Neutered cats and dogs focus their attention on their human families. On the other hand, unneutered dogs and cats may mark their territory by spraying strong-smelling urine. Many aggression problems can be avoided by early neutering.

Spaying or neutering will NOT make your pet fat. Don’t use that old excuse! Lack of exercise and overfeeding will cause your pet to pack on the extra pounds—not neutering. Your pet will remain fit and trim as long as you continue to provide exercise and monitor food intake.

It is highly cost-effective. The cost of your pet’s spay/neuter surgery is a lot less than the cost of having and caring for a litter. It also beats the cost of treatment when your unneutered tom escapes and gets into fights with the neighborhood stray!

Spaying and neutering your pet is good for the community . Stray animals pose a real problem in many parts of the country. They can prey on wildlife, cause car accidents, damage the local fauna and frighten children. Spaying and neutering packs a powerful punch in reducing the number of animals on the streets.

Your pet doesn’t need to have a litter for your children to learn about the miracle of birth. Letting your pet produce offspring you have no intention of keeping is not a good lesson for your children—especially when so many unwanted animals end up in shelters. There are tons of books and videos available to teach your children about birth in a more responsible way.

Spaying and neutering helps fight pet overpopulation. Every year, millions of cats and dogs of all ages and breeds are euthanized or suffer as strays. These high numbers are the result of unplanned litters that could have been prevented by spaying or neutering. It helps to reduce companion animal overpopulation. The surplus is in the millions in the United States. Cats are 45 times as prolific, and dogs 15 times as prolific, as humans. They do not need our help to expand their numbers; they need our help to reduce their numbers until there are good homes for them all.

Featured dog- Toto

Toto was on his own for over a month wandering the neighborhoods and being chased by well meaning people. He finally wandered into a yard to play with a dog and followed a lady into her home. It is hard to believe he had no home to return to. He knows sit, fetch, bring back, wait and come. He loves women but is very cautious of men and will bark at them. He does well on leash. He needs a secure fenced yard and can squeeze through fencing.

Other available dogs

Eva is 6-7 years old. She needs to be the only dog in the home. She is shy but loves attention.

Featured cat-Baloo

Baloo was returned to shelter because of allergies in the home. They were sad to see him go. He was originally found as astray. He is a very laid back calm boy. He comes when called, sits up for treat and meows for treat like speaking.. Very neat and clean cat. He loves being held and petted. He purrs all the time. Loves playing with toys or just being with someone. Baloo would make a great playmate and then relax and spend time being a TV, reading, computer companion.

Other cats for adoption- At this time there are no other cats for adoption.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER