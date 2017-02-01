McDonald’s, Smith’s to hold Food Bank fundraiser

On Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., patrons of Smith’s Food & Drug at 350 N. Sandhill Blvd. will be able to make canned food and monetary donations that will benefit the Virgin Valley Food Bank. The drive is in conjunction with the Las Vegas 2017 Ronald McDonald House Charities drive.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to help others in our community,” said Dave Price, co-owner of the two McDonald’s stores in Mesquite and a third in Overton. “We’ve been given permission to keep what we raise here in our valley and we are thankful for that as well,” he said.

The RMHC assists families with lodging and expenses while their children are experiencing extreme medical issues.

“It’s so amazing to have such great businesses and people like this in our community,” said Leslee Montgomery, the Director of the VVFB.

In addition to the canned goods being accepted, money and gift cards will also be collected to either go to the food bank or to the RMHC in Las Vegas.