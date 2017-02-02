Mayor to give annual address at Chamber luncheon

Historically past Mesquite mayors, including Mayor Litman, have delivered their State of the City Address at a City Council meeting and at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon, usually held the next day. This year, the Mayor will deliver his address solely at the Chamber luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 11:30 a.m. at the Eureka Casino Resort.

If you would like to attend, please RSVP to the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce online at www.MesquiteNVChamber.com or via phone at (702) 346-2902. There is a member/non-member charge for the luncheon.

Written copies of the address will be available after the address.