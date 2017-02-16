Letter to the Editor-Montoya

The City of Mesquite would like to thank all of the volunteers, organizations and individuals for their help organizing and contributing to the 13th Annual Heart Walk. It was a tremendous success, thanks largely to the generosity of the sponsors, donors and volunteers.

This year’s event attracted 258 participants for the 3.2 mile (5K) walk. We are looking forward to next year’s event as it’s our 14th Annual Walk.

All volunteers, organizations, individuals and community leaders are to be commended for all their generosity and kindness. Mesa View Regional Hospital Rob Fuller and Doris Baeza- their helpful and cheerful attitude made it a great event along with the wonderful cooler weather; it played a big part in it. Also grateful for all the help and support, I want to thank all of the sponsors of the program: City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Dept. Staff, City of Mesquite Police, Fire and Rescue Dept. Staff and the Volunteer Citizen Patrol, Mesa View Regional Hospital Marketing and Administration Staff, Silver Rider Bus Company, Mesa View Medical Group, FIT Physical Therapy, Virgin Valley Dental, Mesquite Local News, Mega Pro Screen Printing, Mesquite Cancer HELP Society, Kathy Poindexter of the American Lung Association/Clean Indoor Air, Highland Manor and their staff and patients, Mesquite Senior Games Staff, Silver Rider Bus Company, Kokopelli Landscaping, Brenda Cody of TDS Telecommunications, Debbie Dorn of Lincare, Health Care Partners, and Mesquite Dental. With everyone’s support and efforts, it was amazing.

The City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services will definitely look forward to working with all businesses, organizations and volunteers in the future.

Once again, thank you all for your contributions and volunteer hours that helped make this event extremely successful.

Nick Montoya

Director, City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services