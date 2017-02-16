Letter to the Editor-Chavez

On Saturday, Feb. 4, I lost my wallet while shopping at our local Wal Mart. When I discovered that it was missing, I immediately felt nauseated and like I had been punched in the stomach. The thought of replacing all my personal effects, cancelling credit cards etc. was overwhelming. Not to mention the $192 cash I had in the wallet. As a formality, I checked with the Wal Mart security/Lost and Found, and to my amazement, my wallet had indeed been turned in! What a tremendous feeling… and every penny was still intact.

I would just like to say “Thank you” to whomever turned in my wallet. If you happen to be a local citizen and read this, I would personally like to thank you. Please call the Mesquite Local News at 702-346-6397, ask for Teri and she will provide you with my phone number.

I retired four years ago, and chose to move here to Mesquite. This incident, among others, exemplifies why.

Larry Chavez

Mesquite, NV