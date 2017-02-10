LDS Pow Wow

A merit badge Pow Wow sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held for scouts in the Virgin River Valley Boy Scouts of America to help them complete the requirements on the trail to Eagle Scout. Thirteen different merit badges were presented including Family Life, Emergency Preparedness, First Aid, Sports, Electricity, Communications, Cooking Sports, Photography, Fire Safety, Personal Fitness and Citizenship in the Community, Nation and World. Scouts starting in the scouting program could learn the requirements on the Trail to Tenderfoot. There were 73 scouts who participated in the event that was held on two Saturdays which began with a flag ceremony outside followed by the Scout Oath and Law. The district would like to thank Chris and Sarah Allen for organizing it and for the many counselors who came and taught the scouts the skills and knowledge they need to meet the requirements for the merit badges.