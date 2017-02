Elder Cecil and Sister Carol Leavitt have returned to Bunkerville after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served in the Ohio Cleveland Mission for the last 18 months. Sister Leavitt said they loved serving in a place where the Savior appeared

many times and brought back many of the Gospel truths to the earth again.

Elder Cecil and Sister Carol Leavitt will report their mission on Feb 19, at 12:00 p.m. in the Bunkerville 1st Ward, Bunkerville Chapel.