Lady Dawgs win streak hits 13 with 62-35 romp over Cowboys

Emma Barnum and Bernice Fiso had 13 points each to lead the Lady Dawgs to a 62-35 romp over Chaparral High School Cowboys Tuesday night in the Dawg House. Ten Bulldogs made the scorebook as Coach Chimane Creer emptied her bench in the victory. Reserve Savannah Price added 10 points for the Dawgs. The Bulldog win was number 17 on the season and seven in a row in 3A Sunrise League play for the Lady Dawgs. They are sitting one game ahead of archrival Moapa Valley going into Friday’s big matchup at Moapa Valley. A Bulldog win over the 6-1 (21-4 overall) Pirates clinches the title for the Dawgs. The Dawgs defeated the Pirates 47-44 in their last game at VVHS, coming from behind with seconds remaining for the win.

The Dawgs tuned up for the game with Moapa with an easy win over the Cowboys. Fiso had 10 points in the first period to give the Dawgs a 16-3 lead after one. Emma Barnum took over the scoring in the second period with 8 points as the Dawgs led 31-14 at the half.

The Bulldogs had their biggest lead at 50-19 late in the third period. Bulldog coach substituted freely in the second half with reserves playing the fourth period. Price dominated the paint with 8 points in the fourth giving the Dawgs a 62-35 victory. The Lady Dawgs game at Moapa begins at 5pm followed by the boy’s at 7pm.