Lady Dawgs advance defeat Warriors 51-26

The Virgin Valley High School girls basketball team easily defeated an outmanned and undersized Western High School Warrior, 51-26, in the Dawg House Wednesday night, Feb. 15. The win moved the Bulldogs into semi-final against Desert Pines. The Jaguars defeated Boulder City 31-25 in their quarter-finals game setting up today’s game, which will be played at Sunrise High School at 3 p.m. A Bulldog win today moves the Dawgs to the championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Bulldog/Warrior game was decided minutes into the game. The Dawgs led 18-5 after one period of play. Brianna Todd led the assault with 8 points and the Bulldog press did the rest, shutting down the poor shooting Warriors. Emma Barnum took over the scoring load in the second period with 7 points building a 33-10 lead for the Dawgs midway through the period. Bulldog coach Chimane Creer pulled her starters, allowing the Warriors to creep back into the game 33-16 at the break.

Bernice Fiso made her presence known with 6 points in the third period upping the Dawgs lead to 43-41. The Bulldogs reserves finished the game as the Dawgs won easily.

Barnum led all scorers with 15 points followed by Todd with 13 points. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Warriors 43-29, led by Fiso with 10 boards.

“We wanted to come out aggressive and set the tone of the game,” Creer said. “I knew it could get sloppy tonight so my goal was to make sure none of the girls would get hurt.”