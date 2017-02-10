Lady Bulldogs finish 10-0 roll over Dragons and Roadrunners

There was no letdown this week for the Virgin Valley High School Bulldogs as they crushed the TECH Roadrunners 51-30 Monday afternoon and Del Sol Roadrunners 53-14 Wednesday night Feb.8 in the Dawg House ending 3A Sunrise League play with a 10-0 record. “We got good minutes for our reserves this week,” said Bulldog Coach Chimane Creer. It gave the kids an opportunity to play plus allowing us to work on new plays going into the playoffs”. The Bulldogs host a first round game Wed. Feb. 15 at 6pm against an unknown opponent.

The Lady Dawgs used a balanced attack to roll over TECH with 11 Bulldogs scoring, led by Abbie Barnum’s 10 points. The Bulldogs jumped on the Roadrunners early, taking a 14-2 lead after one period increasing their lead to 25-8 after one half of play. The Roadrunners could not handle the full pressing Lady Dawgs forcing many turnovers in the 51-30 victory.

The final result’s, of Wed. night’s matchup with the Dragons, was not unexpected. The Lady Dawgs beat Del Sol 52-23 in an earlier season matchup. The Bulldogs cruised to a 23-4 lead after one period. Leading the Dawgs early were point guard Nathalie Lagamayo and Briana Todd with 7 points. The lead was 34-9 at the break as the Dawgs defense continued to shut down the Dragons. Todd hit two three balls to begin the second half forcing a running clock the rest of the way. Coach Creer emptied her bench with four minutes remaining in the third period. Todd finished the game with 15 points followed by Lagamayo with 9 points. “Our girls did not believe they could go 20-3 for the season,” added coach Creer. We lost early at Page (Arizona) leading to a lack of confidence. The games at Moapa strengthened their resolve going into the playoffs.”