“La Dolce Vita” raises funds for MCHS

“La Dolce Vita” will be an elegant evening of delectable desserts, sparkling champagne and refreshments, beautiful music and light conversation. With a focus on vitality, hope, and the sweetness of life, the evening’s purpose is to raise funds for the Mesquite Cancer HELP Society (MCHS).

All are invited to attend this gala event that will be held April 15, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Room of the Eureka Casino Resort. Admission is $35 per person. Please call 702-346-4556 to make reservations, and send your check, payable to “La Dolce Vita/MCHS,” to 498 Via Ventana Drive, Mesquite, NV 89027. Advance reservations are required; no tickets will be available at the door.

Dozens of great prizes will be offered in a silent and live auction and dedicated raffle, thanks to the generosity of businesses and individuals who are lending their support of this fundraiser. Rounds of golf, golf equipment, concert and theatre tickets, restaurant certificates, Mesquite and Las Vegas overnight packages, original artwork, salon and spa services, gift certificates for local area businesses, and much more will go to the luckiest bidders.

Mesquite Cancer HELP Society is a caring, nonprofit organization that is ready to step up to assist local cancer victims. All MCHS volunteers and board members are cancer survivors or have close ties to cancer victims. Its office at 150 N. Yucca Street is a safe haven where understanding support is available for clients. Confidential, professional counseling is offered, and funds are offered to clients who need help paying for gas money and transport to doctor’s appointments, wigs, crutches, and other critical costs that can overwhelm the budget.

MCHS maintains its support system through direct donations, fundraising events, and grants. As a 501c3 nonprofit, its funding is used locally, so any community support given to MCHS assists our own neighbors.

Those unable to attend “La Dolce Vita” on April 15 event can still support MCHS by sending a donation check to the same address shown above for reservations. All donations of any size are gratefully appreciated.