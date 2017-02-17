KofC Free Throw Contest finds winners

The Mesquite Council of the Knights of Columbus hosted a free throw contest on Saturday Feb. 11. Winners of this event automatically are entered into the district tournament. Winners at the district level are eligible to participate in the regional and state tournaments.

The 2017 winners of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest are:

Girls 11-year-old – Myrka Meija

Girls 12-year-old – Leila Ponce

Girls 13-year-old – Lydia Wakefield

Girls 14-year-old – Alyssa Ponce

Boys 10-year-old -Chandon Jensen

Boys 11-year-old -Drake Wakefield

Boys 12-year-old -Yahir Salas Moreno

Boys 13-year-old – Jevin Laub

Boys 14-year-old – Cooper Hughes

Congratulations to all the winners and best of luck in the upcoming district, regional, and state competions.

The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic Men’s service organization that provides assistance to charities around the world. The local Mesquite council is very involved with Mesquite-based organizations. They are sponsors of the Mesquite Special Olympics, Mesquite Little League, Mesquite Reads and other local charities and organizations.