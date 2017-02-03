An inside look at Mesquite Police Department

The Mesquite Police Department consists of 35 police officers, dozens of assistants, personnel and volunteers. Because of them, the City of Mesquite is able to carry on a somewhat normal life on a day-to-day basis. But what drives that ability is much more detailed and thorough.

From the outside and to those who have only driven by the Mesquite Police Department’s headquarters at 695 Mayan Circle, the building looks relatively simple and small. It’s a basic structure surrounded by an iron fence and security cameras. Assumptions are often made that what it holds inside is merely offices for the higher ranks and their support staff. It was built in 2006 and owned by a few other entities before the city obtained it in 2010.

What is actually inside is far more intricate. Sure, there’s the front area as you walk in that displays the history of the MPD and the clerks that assist citizens with a multitude of requests daily. Once you get beyond the secure doorways, however, that quickly changes.

For one day, the Mesquite Local News joined the Women’s Defensive Weaponry Club as they toured the facility. It took nearly two hours for Officer Darren Wilkins to guide the group through halls and rooms that the entire police department uses on a daily basis and to explain details of those rooms.

Everything a department could need is under one roof, including an indoor shooting range and a ‘mat room’ where officers practice hand-to-hand combat techniques in a safe environment. Officers are

required to complete a certain number of hours each year to maintain their training skills and these two features of the building are one reason why they are able to complete those hours without the long trek to Las Vegas.