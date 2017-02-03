You are here: Home / News / Community / An inside look at Mesquite Police Department

An inside look at Mesquite Police Department

February 3, 2017
During a tour of the Mesquite Police Department, members of the Women’s Defensive Weaponry Club were shown one of the interrogation rooms the officers use when talking to various people. Photo by Stephanie Clark.

The Mesquite Police Department consists of 35 police officers, dozens of assistants, personnel and volunteers. Because of them, the City of Mesquite is able to carry on a somewhat normal life on a day-to-day basis. But what drives that ability is much more detailed and thorough.

Karen Valdez, who works in the front office of the MPD, shows the group the newest fingerprinting machine which is now digital. The new technology was added to the MPD about seven months ago and is available for a variety of uses. Photo by Stephanie Clark.

From the outside and to those who have only driven by the Mesquite Police Department’s headquarters at 695 Mayan Circle, the building looks relatively simple and small. It’s a basic structure surrounded by an iron fence and security cameras. Assumptions are often made that what it holds inside is merely offices for the higher ranks and their support staff. It was built in 2006 and owned by a few other entities before the city obtained it in 2010.

The Dispatch Room at the MPD has three main stations and this giant television with which they monitor Mesquite. The Nevada Department of Transportation command in Las Vegas controls the cameras, which are on a 45-second delay at 11 of Mesquite’s busiest intersections and roadways. Photo by Stephanie Clark.

What is actually inside is far more intricate. Sure, there’s the front area as you walk in that displays the history of the MPD and the clerks that assist citizens with a multitude of requests daily. Once you get beyond the secure doorways, however, that quickly changes.

MPD officers are required to complete a certain number of hours each year to stay brushed up on techniques and training, including hand-to-hand combat and defense training. Thankfully, there is a room inside of the MPD that is set up for this purpose. Known as the ‘mat room’ it is a simple room with padded mats for the floor and defensive gear for training sessions. Photo by Stephanie Clark.

For one day, the Mesquite Local News joined the Women’s Defensive Weaponry Club as they toured the facility. It took nearly two hours for Officer Darren Wilkins to guide the group through halls and rooms that the entire police department uses on a daily basis and to explain details of those rooms.

Ten members of the Women Defensive Weaponry Club took a personal tour of the Mesquite Police Department and were amazed by the giant SWAT armored vehicle the MPD acquired in 2014. The vehicle is generally used for training and can be seen in most of the parades throughout the year, but is always ready if needed for an emergency situation. Photo by Stephanie Clark.

Everything a department could need is under one roof, including an indoor shooting range and a ‘mat room’ where officers practice hand-to-hand combat techniques in a safe environment. Officers are

With the extreme weather that Mesquite encounters during the summer, police officers are very happy to have a small three-station indoor shooting range that they can utilize to complete their certification requirements. The range is about 20 yards long and has a powerful ventilation system to reduce the risk of breathing in harmful particles from shooting activities. Photo by Stephanie Clark.

required to complete a certain number of hours each year to maintain their training skills and these two features of the building are one reason why they are able to complete those hours without the long trek to Las Vegas.

