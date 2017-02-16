Hundreds walk for heart health

Mesa View Regional Hospital and the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services have teamed up for the past 13 years to promote heart health by holding an annual Heart Walk.

With more than 20 sponsors and growing, the 13th Annual Heart Walk was quite a success. The participation level of the public wasn’t nearly as good as last year’s turnout. There were about a hundred fewer walkers this year but much of that could have been due to the impending rain clouds that covered the skies of Mesquite on Friday, Feb. 10.

For those who decided to brave the threatening rain, they were rewarded with dry, cool weather for the 3.2-mile trek from the Recreation Center to Mesa View Hospital. Doris Baeza was at the hospital entrance congratulating everyone for completing the walk and cheering them on to complete their last 100 feet of a heart healthy victory.

Once they reached their destination, they were treated to some healthy trail mix and cold water that was handed out by Mesa View Hospital volunteers or they could choose from a variety of fresh apples and tangerines handed out by Mesquite Local News staff members.

Silver Ryder buses were waiting to take the participants back to the Mesquite Recreation Center but the day turned out to be so nice, some people opted to take the walk back as well.

Twelve-year-old Austin McDonald and Raul Duerrerro, along with their other classmates, walked with teachers Cindy Hughes and Ms. Walsh from Hughes Middle School. McDonald said he takes the walk with his teacher and classmates each year, “Because we know the importance of healthy exercise and keeping your heart healthy.”

Mesa View Medical Group’s Cardiologist, Dr. Mekdelawit Aschenaki, was on hand to answer all questions that were thrown her way. Her two preschool-age children even participated in the walk and stuck around to meet and greet the participants. And the best part of all, they got to pet the dogs that joined the walk.

Nick Montoya, Rob Fuller, Patty Holden and Doris Baeza extended their sincerest thanks to all the people who helped make the 13th Annual Heart Walk a huge success and they can’t wait to do again next year. For more information on how you can keep your heart healthy contact Mesa View Regional Hospital or Mesa View Medical Group at 702-346-0800.