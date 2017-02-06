Gridiron Gals white wash Chaparral 33-0

The Virgin Valley High School flag football team easily defeated the Chaparral High School Cowboys 33-0 Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas giving much needed playing time to reserves. The victory was the seventh in a row for the 3A Sunrise League leaders. The Bulldogs are three games up on Boulder City and TECH. with only three games remaining in Sunrise League play. The Bulldogs ranking in the overall Southern Nevada Coaches Poll makes them overwhelming favorites to win league outright.

The Bulldogs jumped on the Cowboys early to lead 20-0 at the half. The Dawgs scored all their touchdowns from their running game. Katie Zuniga led the Dawgs with 75 yards on 8 carries and two T.D.’s Elizabeth DeLeon added 25 yards on 5 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Kallie Graves scored on a short carry for a total of 49 yards on 7 carries. Sophomore Julie Ramirez got good playing time and had a strong game with 38 yards of her own on 7 carries including a 7 yard T.D. scamper. The Bulldogs passing game started slow buy Graves picked up the pace finishing with 160 yards on 11 of 19 completions. The Lady Dawgs defense again was key shutting down the Cowboys. Dylan Bryant led the Dawgs with 7 tackles

The Lady Dawgs host Moapa Valley on Thursday Feb. 2 and TECH on Monday Feb.6 before finishing league play at Del Sol on Feb.8. One Bulldog victory clinches top seed for the playoffs.