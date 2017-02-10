Gridiron Gals upset by TECH, rebound to defeat Del Sol

The Virgin Valley High School flag football team’s unbeaten 3A streak fell by the way side Monday afternoon in the Dawg Pound as the Dawgs were upset by TECH 14-7. The Roadrunners Katy Orellana hit a 50 yard touchdown pass and run with 30 seconds remaining to give the TECH squad the win. Kallie Graves led the Bulldogs with 219 yards on 12-26 including a 30 yard T.D. strike to Makenzie Leishman in the second half. Despite 349 total yards, the Bulldogs could not get their offense rolling. The loss does not affect the playoff seeding but may drop the Bulldogs high #3 rankings in the Coaches Poll.

The Lady Bulldogs turned the table Wed. night in their season finale, defeating Del Sol 26-24 in the last 40 seconds of the game. The Bulldogs Julia Ramirez scored on the very first play of the game on a 60 yard dash. The Dawgs led 20-12 after one half of play. The Dawgs strong running game continued with 220 yards total. The Dragons rallied in the second half to take a 24-20 setting up the Bulldog heroics. Dylan Bryant took a Kallie Graves pass to the house to give the Dawgs the win. Graves threw three T.D’s, despite going only 8-18 on passing attempts for 70 total yards. Makenzie Leishman and Madison Cheney were the other recipients of Graves passing Touchdowns. Bryant led the Bulldog defense with 8 tackles. The win gave the Dawgs a 9-1 record for the regular season.

The Bulldogs will host Desert Pines in the first round of the 3A Division playoffs on Thursday at 6pm in the Dawg Pound. Western of the Sunset League will play an earlier 4pm game against Del Sol also in the Dawg Pound. If the Dawgs get by their first opponent, they will host a semi-final game on Tuesday Feb. 21 against the winner of the earlier game.