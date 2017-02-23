Gridiron Gals lose state finals to Cheyenne 7-0

The wind pretty much shut down both offenses Wednesday Feb. 22 in the Nevada State Flag Football Championship game between Virgin Valley High School and Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas. The final score of 7-0 was indicative of how the wind shut down the passing game and allowed the defenses to dominate play.

The Bulldogs drove down to first and goal on their first possession but could not finish, Bulldog Q.B. Kallie Graves pass was intercepted by the Desert Shields short of the goal line. Cheyenne meanwhile drove the field on their possession and scored from the one yard line for the game’s first and only touchdown. The defenses settled down helped by the wind and controlled the rest of the game.

Graves fell short of her season average passing for only 4-12 completions for 45 yards. The Bulldog ground game ran for 114 total yards as the athletic and quick Cheyenne team kept the game tight. Leading the Bulldog defense were Shalee Hafen and Dylan Bryant with 8 tackles each and Markell Ludvigson and Hannah Haviland with 7 each, The Bulldogs fell short for the championship but had a marvelous season going 9-1 in winning the Sunrise League and 18-4 overall. The Bulldogs lose some key seniors but return a great offense plus good players coming off the freshman and J.V. teams.